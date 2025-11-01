Kartik Aaryan Embarks on New Journey with 'Naagzilla'

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has kicked off the shoot for his latest venture, 'Naagzilla'. The 34-year-old actor shared this exciting update with his fans through Instagram, holding a clapperboard with the film's title prominently displayed.

This fantasy comedy epic, slated for an August 14, 2026 release, boasts direction by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the successful 'Fukrey' franchise. Renowned producers like Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain are backing the project, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Aaryan's announcement coincides with the first anniversary of his box-office hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Additionally, he is set to reunite with Ananya Panday in 'Tu Meri Main Tera', directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, landing in theaters on December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)