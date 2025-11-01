Left Menu

Dharmendra: Still Strong in the Spotlight

Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, has been hospitalized in Mumbai for routine checks. Following a recent eye surgery, the family decided on a hospital stay until results arrive. Dharmendra reassures fans of his strength and continues work on upcoming films, "Ikkis" and "Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:41 IST
Dharmendra: Still Strong in the Spotlight
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for routine health examinations, according to a family source.

The 89-year-old was checked in earlier this week and plans to remain until all procedures are completed. Following an eye graft surgery in April, Dharmendra assured his supporters of his continued vigor, stating, 'I'm still very strong and full of life.'

The esteemed actor is engaged in new ventures, including the upcoming war-drama 'Ikkis' and the family-drama thriller 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025