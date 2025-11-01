Dharmendra: Still Strong in the Spotlight

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for routine health examinations, according to a family source.

The 89-year-old was checked in earlier this week and plans to remain until all procedures are completed. Following an eye graft surgery in April, Dharmendra assured his supporters of his continued vigor, stating, 'I'm still very strong and full of life.'

The esteemed actor is engaged in new ventures, including the upcoming war-drama 'Ikkis' and the family-drama thriller 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.'

(With inputs from agencies.)