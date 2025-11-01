Tragedy Strikes as Stampede Claims Lives at Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple

A stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town resulted in the tragic death of 10 people, predominantly women, over the weekend. The calamity unfolded when a railing collapsed as devotees ascended towards the temple, which is elevated on the first floor. Those at the corner first fell, triggering a deadly chain reaction.

The temple, which is privately managed and not under the Endowments Department, attracts 1,500 to 2,000 devotees every Saturday. However, the number of attendees surged due to the convergence of the Ekadasi and 'Karthika Masam' festivals. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reported that several people were injured, with the deceased primarily aged 35-40.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow in a post and commanded an enhancement of medical treatment for the injured. Local authorities and leaders have been tasked with overseeing relief operations to address the disaster's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)