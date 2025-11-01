Left Menu

Celebrating Malayalam: Honoring Teachers and Writers

The Kerala government honored Malayalam teacher K K Sarasamma and writer M M Basheer during the Malayalam Language Day celebrations. Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized the importance of promoting Malayalam as Kerala’s administrative language and recognized challenges in linguistic consistency. A new bill aims to advance the language further.

Updated: 01-11-2025 14:59 IST
On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to Malayalam teacher K K Sarasamma and writer M M Basheer during the Malayalam Language Day and Official Language Week celebrations.

Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the duo's enduring dedication to the Malayalam language and its preservation over several decades. Sarasamma has fostered interest in Malayalam poetry via a WhatsApp group and YouTube channel, while Basheer has contributed significantly to Malayalam literature.

Addressing the event, Vijayan spoke about governmental efforts to promote Malayalam as Kerala's sole administrative language. He also discussed challenges such as inconsistency in linguistic practices, with new legislative measures aimed at further uplifting the language.

