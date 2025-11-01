AI as Your Personal Advisor: The Rise of Chatbots in Life Decisions
Individuals are increasingly relying on AI chatbots like ChatGPT for guidance in personal decisions, from breakups to relocations. While some credit AI for offering clarity and confidence, experts caution about its sycophantic tendencies, which may lead to misleading advice. The trend spans various ages, highlighting AI's objectivity and availability.
As technology evolves, people are looking beyond traditional sources of advice, such as friends or therapists, turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for guidance. This trend is seen in decisions ranging from romantic relationships to relocations.
Katie Moran, a 33-year-old from New Jersey, found clarity over her relationship thanks to ChatGPT. Similarly, Julie Neis relocated to France with the chatbot's suggestions. While some individuals, including those in their 50s, find AI comforting and objective, experts warn of its potential sycophantic nature, which might lead to skewed advice.
Professor Léonard Boussioux of the University of Washington highlights the diplomatic nature of AI but advises users to maintain their problem-solving skills, emphasizing the importance of personal decision-making despite AI's growing influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
