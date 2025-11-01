As technology evolves, people are looking beyond traditional sources of advice, such as friends or therapists, turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for guidance. This trend is seen in decisions ranging from romantic relationships to relocations.

Katie Moran, a 33-year-old from New Jersey, found clarity over her relationship thanks to ChatGPT. Similarly, Julie Neis relocated to France with the chatbot's suggestions. While some individuals, including those in their 50s, find AI comforting and objective, experts warn of its potential sycophantic nature, which might lead to skewed advice.

Professor Léonard Boussioux of the University of Washington highlights the diplomatic nature of AI but advises users to maintain their problem-solving skills, emphasizing the importance of personal decision-making despite AI's growing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)