Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026: An Artistic Convergence on Migration and Cultural Dialogues

The 6th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is set to open on December 12, 2025, in Kochi, spanning 109 days of artistic exploration until March 31, 2026. Under the direction of Mario D'Souza, the Biennale will feature 66 artists and collectives from over 20 countries, delving into themes such as migration, violence, and statelessness through a vivid array of conversation panels, film screenings, music, theatre performances, workshops, and choreographies.

This iteration of the Biennale, titled 'For the Time Being', is envisioned as a 'shared ecosystem' that facilitates coexistence without a central nucleus. Among the highlighted programs is 'Primordial', a pavilion designed by architect Senthil Kumar Doss, and an extensive series of lectures and performances embracing resilience and hope amidst a fractured world.

The Biennale offers myriad engagements; from the 'Eelam Dialogues' to 'Imagining Zomia', it aims to cultivate global cultural dialogues and resilient expressions of humanity. The 'Art by Children' initiative and the Residency Programme, encompassing projects like 'Oraayiram Kadal/A Thousand Seas', further enhance this artistic ecosystem.

