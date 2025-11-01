Left Menu

Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025: A Literary Celebration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged children to read more books, emphasizing their role as true guides. Inaugurating the Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, he highlighted the negative effects of smartphone overuse and praised India’s literary traditions. The festival will host various programs promoting reading culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:20 IST
Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025: A Literary Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on children to engage more with books rather than smartphones, emphasizing the former as a person's true guide. His remarks came during the inauguration of the 'Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

The festival, organized by the National Book Trust and DDU, features over 200 stalls with diverse genres, running until November 9. Adityanath warned of the adverse effects of excessive smartphone use among youth and urged a return to traditional reading habits that have historically preserved knowledge.

The chief minister also highlighted efforts to expand library networks in Uttar Pradesh and lauded renowned authors from Gorakhpur. He remarked on the significance of Prime Minister Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' and the broader cultural importance of books in guiding individuals through life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025