Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025: A Literary Celebration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on children to engage more with books rather than smartphones, emphasizing the former as a person's true guide. His remarks came during the inauguration of the 'Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

The festival, organized by the National Book Trust and DDU, features over 200 stalls with diverse genres, running until November 9. Adityanath warned of the adverse effects of excessive smartphone use among youth and urged a return to traditional reading habits that have historically preserved knowledge.

The chief minister also highlighted efforts to expand library networks in Uttar Pradesh and lauded renowned authors from Gorakhpur. He remarked on the significance of Prime Minister Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' and the broader cultural importance of books in guiding individuals through life's challenges.

