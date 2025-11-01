NASA felt the need to address Kim Kardashian's belief in moon landing conspiracies, asserting the reality of the Apollo 11 mission. Her comment in Hulu's 'The Kardashians' sparked discussions about truth and fiction in popular narratives.

As 'Stranger Things' approaches its concluding season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer tease an emotional and action-packed finale. The series, marking its end after nearly a decade, has captivated fans worldwide, with expectations high for the concluding chapter.

Universal Music Group exceeded revenue projections in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Taylor Swift's album release. The financial success underscores the significant impact major artists like Swift and BTS have in the global music industry.