Protest Erupts Over Fish Deaths in Sacred Pond

Residents protested at Suryakund Dham over fish deaths in the sacred pond, accusing authorities of inaction. Led by Amardeep, they criticized superficial inspections and demanded water purification. Warning of further action, locals seek comprehensive measures to alleviate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:51 IST
On Saturday, locals gathered at the historic Suryakund Dham to protest against the ongoing fish deaths in its sacred waters, blaming the inaction of authorities for the crisis.

The demonstration was spearheaded by Amardeep, president of the Suryakund Dham Renovation Committee. He highlighted the alarming rate of fish deaths since October 29, while accusing officials of limiting their efforts to mere inspections without meaningful intervention.

Protesters called for immediate water purification, desilting of the pond, and installation of fountains to boost oxygen levels. Sheetal Mishra, the committee's general secretary, warned of escalating protests if their demands are not met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

