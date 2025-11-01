Justice Gavai's Call to Stay Rooted: Culture Over Cash at Kaushambi College

On a trip to Maheshwari Prasad Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underlined the importance of remaining connected to one's cultural roots. Speaking to students, Gavai noted that socio-economic justice holds greater value than financial success.

During his speech, Gavai, who proudly identifies as the first Buddhist Chief Justice of India, shared heartfelt moments, including accepting a hand-drawn portrait from a student, underscoring his connection with the educational institution initiated by Devendra Nath, Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath's father.

The event also saw Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali highlighting the vital role of education as a bridge for rural talents. Both Justices stressed that education extends beyond employment, fostering an ability to discern right from wrong.

(With inputs from agencies.)