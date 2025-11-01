Left Menu

Justice Gavai's Call to Stay Rooted: Culture Over Cash at Kaushambi College

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the importance of staying connected to one's cultural roots during his speech at Maheshwari Prasad Inter College. He highlighted the significance of socio-economic justice over monetary gains. Gavai interacted warmly with students, encouraging inspiration from great personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On a trip to Maheshwari Prasad Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underlined the importance of remaining connected to one's cultural roots. Speaking to students, Gavai noted that socio-economic justice holds greater value than financial success.

During his speech, Gavai, who proudly identifies as the first Buddhist Chief Justice of India, shared heartfelt moments, including accepting a hand-drawn portrait from a student, underscoring his connection with the educational institution initiated by Devendra Nath, Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath's father.

The event also saw Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali highlighting the vital role of education as a bridge for rural talents. Both Justices stressed that education extends beyond employment, fostering an ability to discern right from wrong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

