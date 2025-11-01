Outcry Over Centre's Decision to Restructure Panjab University's Governance

The North American Punjabi Association has publicly denounced the controversial move by the Centre to dissolve the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, branding it as an assault on the rights and autonomy of Punjab and its global community.

This unprecedented restructuring was enacted through an amendment to the Panjab University Act, 1947, and effectuated by a notification dated October 28. Critics, including association executive director Satnam Singh Chahal, argue that the timing of the decision on Punjab Day is insensitive and undermines the institution's democratic governance.

The association has called for the Centre to retract its decision, restore the Senate and Syndicate, and engage in discussions with all stakeholders including students, faculty, and the Punjabi diaspora. They urge unity among Punjab's government and university officials to defend the region's institutional autonomy and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)