Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Crowd Control Failures Lead to Fatal Stampede

The Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district witnessed a devastating tragedy, with nine people losing their lives and numerous others injured, as a result of insufficient crowd management measures.

The incident occurred when a single narrow gate was used for both entry and exit, causing a chaotic situation as devotees attempted to move in opposite directions during the temple's auspicious 'Ekadasi' day celebrations.

As survivors recount the harrowing details, they call for improved safety protocols, citing preventable management failures that led to the stampede-like conditions. The aftermath leaves a community in mourning, demanding accountability and better safety for future temple visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)