Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Crowd Control Failures Lead to Fatal Stampede

A tragic incident at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam highlights the dangers of inadequate crowd management. With nine fatalities and over 30 injured, survivors blame poor entry and exit arrangements. Chaos ensued when a single narrow gate was opened, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district witnessed a devastating tragedy, with nine people losing their lives and numerous others injured, as a result of insufficient crowd management measures.

The incident occurred when a single narrow gate was used for both entry and exit, causing a chaotic situation as devotees attempted to move in opposite directions during the temple's auspicious 'Ekadasi' day celebrations.

As survivors recount the harrowing details, they call for improved safety protocols, citing preventable management failures that led to the stampede-like conditions. The aftermath leaves a community in mourning, demanding accountability and better safety for future temple visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

