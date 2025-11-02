Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Moon Landings to Stranger Things Finale

The head of NASA addresses Kim Kardashian's moon landing skepticism from 'The Kardashians', while the Duffer brothers preview the emotional final season of 'Stranger Things' at a global event in Lucca. Season five promises to conclude the nine-year Netflix series with intense action and emotional depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:29 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From Moon Landings to Stranger Things Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The influence of Kim Kardashian has reached the halls of NASA, leading the agency's chief to correct her public adherence to a conspiracy theory doubting the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Kardashian's statements were made during an episode of 'The Kardashians,' where she cast doubt on the historic event involving Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

In more entertainment news, the creators of the acclaimed series 'Stranger Things' offered a glimpse of what's to come in the show's eagerly awaited final season. Speaking at a promotional event in Lucca, Italy, Matt and Ross Duffer expressed excitement and anxiety as they prepare to unveil the last chapter of the Netflix hit, which has captivated audiences for nearly a decade.

Fans are promised a gripping and emotional conclusion when the fifth season hits screens, marking the end of a cultural phenomenon that has combined nostalgia, sci-fi intrigue, and character-driven narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025