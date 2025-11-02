Religious Sentiments Stirred by Controversial Banner in Shimla
A controversial banner depicting Lord Rama pointing an arrow at a garbage heap has sparked outrage in Shimla. The banner, deemed offensive by Dev Bhumi Sangharsh Samiti, has led to a case being filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 299 for insulting religious sentiments.
A controversial banner depicting Lord Rama aiming an arrow at a garbage heap has caused uproar near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Chhota Shimla.
The incident was reported to the police by Advocate Bharat Bhushan, coordinator of Dev Bhumi Sangharsh Samiti, who claimed the sign is offensive to Hindu sentiments.
The Shimla Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 299 for malicious acts intended at outraging religious feelings, following concerns that more such banners may be displayed across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
