Nature's Bridges: Meghalaya's Living Root Wonders
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Meghalaya's famous living root bridges, praising them as symbols of harmony between humanity and nature. Accompanied by environmentalist Morningstar Khongthaw, Scindia emphasized the importance of preserving these natural wonders, highlighting their deep cultural and environmental significance in the Khasi Hills region.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia marveled at Meghalaya's renowned living root bridges, calling them a ''vision of the past'' and emblematic of the harmony between humans and nature that must be cherished and safeguarded.
During his visit to one of the tallest living root bridges at Rangthylliang village in East Khasi Hills, Scindia engaged with local residents and community elders who have maintained these centuries-old natural marvels.
Scindia, alongside environmentalist Morningstar Khongthaw, spent time on these towering bridges, emphasizing their reflection of the profound connection between people and their environment, and urging preservation of this cultural and natural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pedal for Clean Air: A Nationwide Call for Fitness and Environment
BJP's Environmental Stand: Tunnel Road Project Sparks Controversy in Bengaluru
William's Earthshot: A Royal Mission for Environmental Change
Cloud Seeding: Environmental Boon or Political Show?
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Environmental Park and Infrastructure Initiatives