Supreme Court Panel Paves Way for Banke Bihari Temple Corridor

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step toward enhancing the accessibility of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. A newly formed high-powered panel has set up a 12-member sub-committee tasked with resuming the construction of the proposed corridor to the shrine.

This sub-committee, chaired by retired district judge Mukesh Mishra, will facilitate the necessary arrangements to ensure convenient worship experiences for visiting devotees. The initiative marks an important phase in improving the temple's infrastructure.

Efforts will now focus on the acquisition of land for the proposed corridor, facilitating easier movement for devotees. This decision follows the Court's earlier formation of the 12-member high-powered committee, under the leadership of retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar, to oversee the temple's day-to-day management.

