Supreme Court Panel Paves Way for Banke Bihari Temple Corridor
A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered panel is advancing the construction of a corridor at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. A sub-committee chaired by Mukesh Mishra will oversee land acquisitions and construction efforts to enhance temple access and facilities for devotees.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step toward enhancing the accessibility of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. A newly formed high-powered panel has set up a 12-member sub-committee tasked with resuming the construction of the proposed corridor to the shrine.
This sub-committee, chaired by retired district judge Mukesh Mishra, will facilitate the necessary arrangements to ensure convenient worship experiences for visiting devotees. The initiative marks an important phase in improving the temple's infrastructure.
Efforts will now focus on the acquisition of land for the proposed corridor, facilitating easier movement for devotees. This decision follows the Court's earlier formation of the 12-member high-powered committee, under the leadership of retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar, to oversee the temple's day-to-day management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Delhi: The Mahatma Gandhi Road Elevated Corridor
Devotees Gather at Renuka Lake for Hariprabodhini Ekadashi
India-Singapore Green Energy Corridor: A New Dawn for Southeast Asia
Detailed project report for Pushkar Corridor finalised, work to begin soon: Rajasthan Dy CM
Delhi Chief Minister Condemns Rahul Gandhi for Insulting Chhath Devotees