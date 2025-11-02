Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Apology to Fans on His 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, apologized to his legions of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home on his 60th birthday. Urged by authorities to refrain from stepping out due to crowd control and safety concerns, Khan expressed his regret for missing the opportunity to meet his admirers on this special day.

The actor, known for his tradition of greeting fans from the balcony of his iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat, shared his disappointment on social media. 'Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me,' Khan posted. He assured his audience that he would miss the annual interaction more than they could imagine.

Fans from across the globe gathered outside Mannat, undeterred by the rains, displaying their love with placards and T-shirts emblazoned with Khan's image. Despite ongoing renovation work, the atmosphere outside Khan's home was electric, with the Mumbai Police present to maintain order. The ritual of meeting the star from his balcony has become a cherished tradition for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)