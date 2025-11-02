Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Apology to Fans on His 60th Birthday

Due to crowd safety concerns, Shah Rukh Khan could not greet fans from his balcony on his 60th birthday. Advised by authorities, he expressed his apologies and regret for missing the annual tradition. Fans gathered outside his home, Mannat, despite rain, eager to see the superstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:28 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Apology to Fans on His 60th Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, apologized to his legions of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home on his 60th birthday. Urged by authorities to refrain from stepping out due to crowd control and safety concerns, Khan expressed his regret for missing the opportunity to meet his admirers on this special day.

The actor, known for his tradition of greeting fans from the balcony of his iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat, shared his disappointment on social media. 'Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me,' Khan posted. He assured his audience that he would miss the annual interaction more than they could imagine.

Fans from across the globe gathered outside Mannat, undeterred by the rains, displaying their love with placards and T-shirts emblazoned with Khan's image. Despite ongoing renovation work, the atmosphere outside Khan's home was electric, with the Mumbai Police present to maintain order. The ritual of meeting the star from his balcony has become a cherished tradition for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025