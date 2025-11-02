Shah Rukh Khan's Unyielding Passion: A Behind-the-Scenes Revelation
As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday, director Rahul Dholakia recounts the actor's remarkable determination amid challenges on the set of 'Raees'. Despite a knee injury, Khan's commitment to his role exemplified his dedication and professionalism. His decision and the resulting performance left an indelible mark on the film's legacy.
- Country:
- India
Celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his relentless dedication, recently turned 60, prompting a heartfelt reflection by 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia. The filmmaker recounted an episode on set where Khan's perseverance became apparent during the filming of the 2017 action-packed movie.
According to Dholakia's account to ANI, Khan sustained a knee injury amid filming intense action sequences. Yet, his resolve to proceed without disrupting the shoot was unwavering. For one iconic scene from the film's teaser, where Khan strides out of smoke, he meticulously adjusted his performance to minimize impact on his swollen knee, collaborating closely with action director Ravi Verma.
Dholakia further shared that Khan's professionalism extended to the filming of the song 'Udi Udi Jaye', executed amid the injury under medical supervision. The director also revealed Khan's inquisitiveness about his suitability for the titular role of 'Raees', demonstrating his careful consideration of character alignment and dedication to his craft.
(With inputs from agencies.)