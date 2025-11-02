Shah Rukh Khan's Unyielding Passion: A Behind-the-Scenes Revelation

Celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his relentless dedication, recently turned 60, prompting a heartfelt reflection by 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia. The filmmaker recounted an episode on set where Khan's perseverance became apparent during the filming of the 2017 action-packed movie.

According to Dholakia's account to ANI, Khan sustained a knee injury amid filming intense action sequences. Yet, his resolve to proceed without disrupting the shoot was unwavering. For one iconic scene from the film's teaser, where Khan strides out of smoke, he meticulously adjusted his performance to minimize impact on his swollen knee, collaborating closely with action director Ravi Verma.

Dholakia further shared that Khan's professionalism extended to the filming of the song 'Udi Udi Jaye', executed amid the injury under medical supervision. The director also revealed Khan's inquisitiveness about his suitability for the titular role of 'Raees', demonstrating his careful consideration of character alignment and dedication to his craft.

