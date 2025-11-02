Left Menu

Illuminating Kashi: Dev Deepawali Set to Dazzle with Lamps and Laser Show

Preparations are underway for Dev Deepawali in Kashi on November 5, transforming the city with millions of lamps. The Uttar Pradesh government plans a vibrant spectacle featuring traditional performances, a 3D projection, and a laser show, celebrating Kashi's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The city of Kashi is gearing up for a grand celebration of Dev Deepawali on November 5, with the Uttar Pradesh government overseeing an event that promises to light up the ghats and streets with millions of lamps.

The state tourism department, in collaboration with the Mahotsav Samiti, has arranged over 1 million earthen lamps, with distribution already underway. This initiative comes with designated sectors along the Ganga river banks, each managed by nodal officers to ensure smooth event execution.

The Dev Deepawali event will commence with traditional conch shell blowings, representing Lord Shiva's divine presence. Highlights include a 3D projection and laser show depicting Kashi's cultural stories, and an eight-minute laser show to depict the fusion of tradition and modernity, concluding with green fireworks at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

