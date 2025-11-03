SAMURAI Paint Celebrates 28 Years with Car Spray Paint Launch

SAMURAI Paint, a globally acclaimed name in motorcycle spray paints, has commemorated its 28th anniversary with a groundbreaking launch into the car spray paint market. This move, leveraging 28 years of industry expertise, seeks to offer car owners an innovative, precise color-matching solution.

The brand's pioneering approach centers on a new aerosol system, facilitating do-it-yourself efforts by enabling users to fine-tune shades using SAMURAI's proprietary technology. Alongside, the company has opened its new headquarters in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, providing a modern workspace and enhancing its digital engagement.

SAMURAI Paint remains committed to sustainability, forging crucial partnerships to tackle environmental waste from aerosol cans. The company's strategy aims to expand its international footprint, particularly targeting markets in India and the United States, while maintaining its legacy of quality and innovation.

