SAMURAI Paint Celebrates 28 Years with Car Spray Paint Launch
SAMURAI Paint, renowned for its motorcycle spray paints, marks 28 years by venturing into car spray paints. This expansion leverages their unmatched expertise and introduces innovative color-matching technology. The launch coincides with their new headquarters in Johor Bahru, emphasizing sustainability and global collaborations, notably in the U.S. and India.
SAMURAI Paint, a globally acclaimed name in motorcycle spray paints, has commemorated its 28th anniversary with a groundbreaking launch into the car spray paint market. This move, leveraging 28 years of industry expertise, seeks to offer car owners an innovative, precise color-matching solution.
The brand's pioneering approach centers on a new aerosol system, facilitating do-it-yourself efforts by enabling users to fine-tune shades using SAMURAI's proprietary technology. Alongside, the company has opened its new headquarters in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, providing a modern workspace and enhancing its digital engagement.
SAMURAI Paint remains committed to sustainability, forging crucial partnerships to tackle environmental waste from aerosol cans. The company's strategy aims to expand its international footprint, particularly targeting markets in India and the United States, while maintaining its legacy of quality and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
