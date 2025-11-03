Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Mammootty and Shamla Hamza Shine

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards have recognized outstanding achievements in Malayalam cinema, as announced by the state government on Monday. Mammootty and Shamla Hamza took home top honors, securing 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actress' titles, respectively.

Chidambaram's blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys' was the standout film of the awards, earning the prestigious 'Best Film' award. Additionally, Chidambaram was celebrated for his creative contributions, receiving the 'Best Director' and 'Best Screenplay' (Original) awards.

Other highlights from the ceremony included the recognition of 'Premalu', directed by Girish A D, which was awarded 'Best Popular Film'. The event was graced by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and the esteemed jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)