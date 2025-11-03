Left Menu

Tracing Legacy: Unveiling the Diplomatic Influence of India's Colonial Migrants

A UK-based historian's new book delves into the history of over 1 million Indian migrants during the colonial era and their impact on India's diplomatic identity. It explores the intersections of caste, class, and gender in shaping diplomacy, providing a unique perspective on international relations and migration history.

A groundbreaking book by UK-based historian Dr. Kalathmika Natarajan reveals how the migration of over 1 million Indians during the colonial era influenced India's diplomatic stance. The book, 'Coolie Migrants, Indian Diplomacy: Caste, Class and Indenture Abroad, 1914–67,' offers a fresh perspective on the intersections between migration and diplomacy.

Dr. Natarajan began investigating this topic during her PhD research at the University of Copenhagen. Her work highlights how labor migration and the figure of the 'coolie' shaped the diplomatic landscape, centering often-overlooked categories such as caste, race, gender, and class in her analysis.

The historian's extensive archival research offers new insights into how migrants contributed to diplomacy, challenging traditional narratives. By emphasizing the roles of caste and the voices of migrants themselves, the book aims to redefine postcolonial diplomatic history and encourages using diverse sources to explore diplomacy's multifaceted nature.

