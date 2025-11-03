Mohanlal Celebrates Mammootty's Best Actor Victory at Kerala State Film Awards

Mohanlal, the much-loved Indian actor, shared his delight and congratulatory messages after fellow actor Mammootty was named Best Actor at the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. He expressed his joy on social media, sending 'special love' to Mammootty, affectionately referred to as 'Ichakka'.

In his post, Mohanlal extended congratulations to all the winners. He highlighted Shamla Hamza, who was recognized as Best Actress, and Chidambaram, who took home the Best Director award. Mohanlal also praised 'Manjummal Boys' for winning Best Movie and applauded actors Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their performances.

This year's awards saw Mammootty receive accolades for his role in the folk-horror film 'Bramayugam', directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Meanwhile, Shamla Hamza was lauded for her performance in 'Feminichi Fathima'. In total, 128 films were submitted for the year 2024, with 26 making the shortlist.

(With inputs from agencies.)