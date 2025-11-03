Left Menu

Mohanlal Celebrates Mammootty's Best Actor Victory at Kerala State Film Awards

Superstar Mohanlal expressed his joy as Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Mohanlal congratulated all winners, particularly Shamla Hamza, Chidambaram, and the film 'Manjummal Boys'. Mammootty was honored for his role in 'Bramayugam'. A total of 128 films were submitted for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:43 IST
Mohanlal Celebrates Mammootty's Best Actor Victory at Kerala State Film Awards
Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal, the much-loved Indian actor, shared his delight and congratulatory messages after fellow actor Mammootty was named Best Actor at the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. He expressed his joy on social media, sending 'special love' to Mammootty, affectionately referred to as 'Ichakka'.

In his post, Mohanlal extended congratulations to all the winners. He highlighted Shamla Hamza, who was recognized as Best Actress, and Chidambaram, who took home the Best Director award. Mohanlal also praised 'Manjummal Boys' for winning Best Movie and applauded actors Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their performances.

This year's awards saw Mammootty receive accolades for his role in the folk-horror film 'Bramayugam', directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Meanwhile, Shamla Hamza was lauded for her performance in 'Feminichi Fathima'. In total, 128 films were submitted for the year 2024, with 26 making the shortlist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025