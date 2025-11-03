Majuli's Rasotsav: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg

In preparation for this year's Rasotsav, the river island of Majuli is abuzz with activity as the community gears up to celebrate its chief spiritual festival, marking the divine Raslila of Lord Krishna. Set to kick off on November 4, the festival carries a poignant undertone this time, as it is dedicated to the late music legend Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19. The celebration, featuring over 67 participating stages and Satra institutions, will showcase diverse interpretations of the Raslila as a tribute to Garg's immense cultural influence in Assam.

Deputy Commissioner, Ratul Chandra Pathak, in an interview with ANI, highlighted the enhanced interest in this year's festival. With Raas no longer considered just a mere annual event, strategic initiatives are planned to boost tourism in Majuli, encouraging a year-round influx of visitors. Currently, artisans are laboriously working to finish intricate sets and traditional masks, integral to the Raslila performances, as visitors from across the globe begin to flock to Majuli, captivated by its spiritual and artistic allure.

Anupam Goswami of Sangeet Kala Kendra notes the boundless enthusiasm among mask makers, who are inundated with orders to create a variety of large-sized masks, such as peacocks and Aghasur, for the upcoming performances. The festival not only honors Zubeen Garg but also pays tribute to the beloved Bhupen Hazarika. The Raslila, open free of charge for three days by the Yuva Samannay Krishti Sangha, offers a rich cultural experience with a heartfelt homage to influential icons, drawing audiences from various corners of the globe.

