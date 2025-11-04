Trailblazer in Golf: Judy Bell's Legacy of Leadership and Inclusion

Judy Bell, the pioneering figure in golf and the first female president of the U.S. Golf Association (USGA), passed away on Monday in her Colorado home at the age of 89. Bell's journey in the sport began at 15 when she traveled from Kansas to California to compete in the U.S. Girls' Junior, and it ultimately led her to hold the organization's highest office.

Bell's illustrious career included playing in two Curtis Cup teams and serving as the U.S. captain of two additional teams. Her dedication extended beyond the course; she was instrumental in volunteering for USGA committees, eventually rising to become the first woman on its executive committee. In 1996, her leadership and influence in the sport saw her elected as USGA president - a historic milestone.

During her presidency, Bell helped launch a grants program that has since distributed over $65 million to support golf programs for juniors, players with disabilities, and various diverse groups. Her legacy is honored through her 2001 induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame and her status as one of the first women to receive honorary lifetime membership in the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews in 2015.

