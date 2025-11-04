Left Menu

Abu Dhabi's Immersive Journey Captivates Mumbai

Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi's event in Mumbai showcased Abu Dhabi's culture through interactive technology and storytelling. Attracting thousands with AI itinerary planning, immersive visuals, and exclusive giveaways, it highlighted travel storytelling's power. Influencers and HNIs participated, enhancing its appeal and connectivity with the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, November 2025 – The 'Abu Dhabi Is Calling' initiative, a collaborative activation by Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi, recently concluded a successful showcase at Jio World Plaza. The event attracted thousands of enthusiastic visitors, eager to engage with the interactive and immersive experience that brought Abu Dhabi to life in Mumbai.

Attendees were greeted with a series of interactive installations that invited them to discover and reimagine the culture and spirit of Abu Dhabi. The centerpiece of the event was a pair of futuristic domes allowing visitors to explore destinations in real time, supported by motion visuals and surround sound. A bespoke travel plan was available via an AI-powered itinerary pod, alongside a green-screen photo booth that created lasting memories for participants.

The activation featured zones that guests could explore, collecting stamps on themed passports to earn exclusive goodie bags and traditional Abu Dhabi dates. Influencers and high-net-worth individuals joined the event, illustrating its broad appeal. Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi's global activation series continues to redefine travel connections and cultural storytelling.

