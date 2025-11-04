Respected Journalist Tariq Bhat Passes Away at 54
Senior journalist Tariq Bhat, aged 54 and Jammu and Kashmir bureau chief of 'The Week', died from a heart attack on Tuesday morning. He experienced chest pain at home, was taken to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. He was laid to rest in Dalgate.
Renowned journalist Tariq Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir bureau chief for 'The Week', has died at the age of 54, family sources confirmed. Bhat succumbed to a heart attack early Tuesday morning at around 7:30 am.
According to family members, Bhat experienced chest pain at his residence before being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival.
The esteemed journalist was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Dalgate area of the city, leaving behind a legacy of impactful work in journalism.
