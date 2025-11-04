Left Menu

Respected Journalist Tariq Bhat Passes Away at 54

Senior journalist Tariq Bhat, aged 54 and Jammu and Kashmir bureau chief of 'The Week', died from a heart attack on Tuesday morning. He experienced chest pain at home, was taken to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. He was laid to rest in Dalgate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:39 IST
Respected Journalist Tariq Bhat Passes Away at 54
Tariq Bhat
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned journalist Tariq Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir bureau chief for 'The Week', has died at the age of 54, family sources confirmed. Bhat succumbed to a heart attack early Tuesday morning at around 7:30 am.

According to family members, Bhat experienced chest pain at his residence before being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The esteemed journalist was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Dalgate area of the city, leaving behind a legacy of impactful work in journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025