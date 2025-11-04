Dakota Johnson: A New Romantic Chapter and Directorial Debut

After a publicized breakup with Coldplay's Chris Martin earlier this year, actress Dakota Johnson is cautiously returning to the dating scene. The couple, whose on-again off-again relationship spanned eight years, reportedly ended on amicable terms.

A source elucidated the frequently tumultuous nature of Johnson and Martin's relationship, noting that the actress appears lighter and more at peace post-breakup. Johnson seems focused on her blossoming career, including her role in the recently released comedy film 'Splitsville'.

Looking ahead, Johnson is set to debut thespian talents beyond acting. She will feature in the upcoming film 'Verity' alongside Anne Hathaway, slated for an October 2026 release. Additionally, she is stepping behind the camera to direct 'A Tree Is Blue', with Jessica Alba and Charli XCX starring.

(With inputs from agencies.)