Westlife's 25th Anniversary: A Nostalgic Journey Tour

Westlife celebrates their 25th anniversary with a new album and tour, recalling their history from the late 1990s. The band, a quartet since 2004, discusses their journey and upcoming projects. Despite Feehily's absence from the tour, his collaboration on the album highlights his vocal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:31 IST
Westlife is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new album and a world tour that promises fans a nostalgic journey. The Irish pop group, originally comprised of five members formed in 1998, has become a quartet and reflects on its achievements, including selling 55 million records and scoring 14 UK No. 1 hits.

Ahead of their latest album, '25 - The Ultimate Collection,' which releases in February featuring four new songs, the band has expanded their 2026 anniversary world tour. Although member Mark Feehily won't join the tour due to health issues, he features prominently on the new album.

In a recent interview, members Filan, Egan, and Byrne described working on new music with Feehily and their excitement for the tour's visual spectacle. They fondly reminisced about performing at iconic venues like the Royal Albert Hall and pondered future performances at venues like Madison Square Garden, maintaining their roots amidst their pop fame.

