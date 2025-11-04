Left Menu

President Urges Nation to Embrace Guru Nanak's Ideals

President Droupadi Murmu encouraged citizens to adopt the values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to create a peaceful and prosperous society. She highlighted the importance of truth, justice, and compassion and extended warm wishes to Sikhs worldwide on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:32 IST
President Urges Nation to Embrace Guru Nanak's Ideals
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to citizens, urging them to embrace the spiritual leader's teachings.

She emphasized that adopting Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals can guide the nation towards a peaceful and prosperous future, highlighting the significance of truth, justice, and compassion.

The President called on people to live with honesty and share resources, extending special greetings to Sikhs in India and abroad on this auspicious occasion.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025