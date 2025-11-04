President Urges Nation to Embrace Guru Nanak's Ideals

On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to citizens, urging them to embrace the spiritual leader's teachings.

She emphasized that adopting Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals can guide the nation towards a peaceful and prosperous future, highlighting the significance of truth, justice, and compassion.

The President called on people to live with honesty and share resources, extending special greetings to Sikhs in India and abroad on this auspicious occasion.