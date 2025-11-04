President Urges Nation to Embrace Guru Nanak's Ideals
President Droupadi Murmu encouraged citizens to adopt the values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to create a peaceful and prosperous society. She highlighted the importance of truth, justice, and compassion and extended warm wishes to Sikhs worldwide on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to citizens, urging them to embrace the spiritual leader's teachings.
She emphasized that adopting Guru Nanak Dev Ji's ideals can guide the nation towards a peaceful and prosperous future, highlighting the significance of truth, justice, and compassion.
The President called on people to live with honesty and share resources, extending special greetings to Sikhs in India and abroad on this auspicious occasion.
