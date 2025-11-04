Left Menu

New Era: Kimberly Guilfoyle as First US Female Ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle has officially become the first US female ambassador to Greece. The former prosecutor and TV personality presented her credentials to Greek leadership and will focus on strengthening US-Greece ties, including energy and military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:50 IST
New Era: Kimberly Guilfoyle as First US Female Ambassador to Greece
  • Country:
  • Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television personality, has been appointed as the first female US ambassador to Greece. Officially taking office on Tuesday, Guilfoyle, 56, presented her diplomatic credentials to Greek President Constantine Tassoulas, signifying the start of her new role.

The appointment comes amid efforts to boost US liquefied natural gas exports to Eastern Europe, utilizing Greek infrastructure. This week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are in Athens to discuss expanding Western gas exports to Ukraine through an enhanced pipeline network.

Guilfoyle's arrival signals a continued strengthening of military and economic ties between Greece and the United States. Meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and events attended by US and Greek officials underscore her commitment to fostering this important relationship.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025