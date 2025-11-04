New Era: Kimberly Guilfoyle as First US Female Ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television personality, has been appointed as the first female US ambassador to Greece. Officially taking office on Tuesday, Guilfoyle, 56, presented her diplomatic credentials to Greek President Constantine Tassoulas, signifying the start of her new role.

The appointment comes amid efforts to boost US liquefied natural gas exports to Eastern Europe, utilizing Greek infrastructure. This week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are in Athens to discuss expanding Western gas exports to Ukraine through an enhanced pipeline network.

Guilfoyle's arrival signals a continued strengthening of military and economic ties between Greece and the United States. Meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and events attended by US and Greek officials underscore her commitment to fostering this important relationship.