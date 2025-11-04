Left Menu

Nepal's Everest Earnings: Climbing Permits Hit All-Time High

Nepal issued climbing permits to 1,451 mountaineers from 176 teams this autumn, inviting them to scale 59 peaks. This includes six mountains over 8,000 meters. The government earned USD 1.81 million in royalties, a significant increase from last year, highlighting tourism's vital economic role.

Nepal has issued climbing permits to 1,451 mountaineers, who form part of 176 expedition teams aiming to scale 59 peaks this autumn, as reported by the tourism department. Among these peaks are six towering mountains above 8,000 meters, including the world's highest, Mt Everest.

This surge in permits significantly boosted the government's earnings, bringing in USD 1.81 million in royalties, a major increase from the USD 582,000 collected during the same period last year, according to the department.

Tourism remains a crucial pillar for Nepal's economy, contributing 6.7 percent to the national GDP in 2019, even as the sector faces challenges from the pandemic, underscoring the importance of sustainable tourism efforts.

