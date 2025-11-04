David Beckham: From Sports Icon to Knighthood

David Beckham, the renowned English soccer star, has been knighted by King Charles III in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle. The accolade acknowledges his significant contributions to sports and his philanthropic work over the years.

Beckham, who partnered with UNICEF for two decades and played a pivotal role in London's successful bid for the 2012 Summer Olympics, expressed his pride and surprise at receiving the honor. The knighthood marks the peak of an illustrious career that included overcoming personal and public challenges.

Beyond soccer, Beckham is known for his influence in fashion, his high-profile marriage to Victoria 'Posh' Beckham, and for being the inspiration behind the movie 'Bend It Like Beckham.' Despite past controversies, Beckham's legacy as a sports icon and charity ambassador continues to endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)