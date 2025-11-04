Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Himachal's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project

Himachal Pradesh's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project, a joint venture between the Union and state government, sparks public protest. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures that decisions will account for public sentiment, despite environmental concerns and resistance from local residents and deities. The project forms part of the 2022 Parvatmala Scheme.

The Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, is facing mounting opposition from local residents and religious bodies. The joint venture between the Union and state government has initiated the tree-cutting phase, sparking backlash over environmental concerns and oversight of local sentiments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the contentious issue, stated the project will proceed in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, through Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. Sukhu emphasized the importance of respecting stakeholders' sentiments, expressing regret that objections were not raised prior to the commencement of tree-cutting.

The Bijli Mahadev temple, traditionally accessed via a three-hour trek, is a significant cultural site. Concerns over the ropeway center around altering its status as a pilgrimage site to a tourist attraction. Residents, led by former MP Maheshwar Singh, continue organized protests, highlighting environmental and cultural implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

