Debate Heats Up Over Himachal's Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project

The Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, is facing mounting opposition from local residents and religious bodies. The joint venture between the Union and state government has initiated the tree-cutting phase, sparking backlash over environmental concerns and oversight of local sentiments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the contentious issue, stated the project will proceed in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, through Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. Sukhu emphasized the importance of respecting stakeholders' sentiments, expressing regret that objections were not raised prior to the commencement of tree-cutting.

The Bijli Mahadev temple, traditionally accessed via a three-hour trek, is a significant cultural site. Concerns over the ropeway center around altering its status as a pilgrimage site to a tourist attraction. Residents, led by former MP Maheshwar Singh, continue organized protests, highlighting environmental and cultural implications.

