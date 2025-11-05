Left Menu

Cultural Renaissance: Uttarakhand CM Lauds RSS's 100-Year Legacy

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorates the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the state's silver jubilee Assembly session. Highlighting the organization's role in India's cultural revival and national pride, Dhami praised the RSS for its dedication to fostering a sense of patriotism over the past century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:24 IST
Cultural Renaissance: Uttarakhand CM Lauds RSS's 100-Year Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a special state Assembly session on Tuesday, recognizing its significant role in India's cultural renaissance and the awakening of national consciousness.

The silver jubilee of the state's formation coincides with the centenary of the RSS's establishment, and Dhami took the opportunity to extol the Sangh's century-long dedication to social harmony, self-respect, and patriotic service.

Amid references to India's historical challenges, Dhami attributed the current sense of national pride and cultural awareness to the RSS's disciplined endeavors, concluding his speech with an inspirational quote from a popular song sung during RSS gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
2
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe
3
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
4
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025