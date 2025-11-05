Cultural Renaissance: Uttarakhand CM Lauds RSS's 100-Year Legacy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a special state Assembly session on Tuesday, recognizing its significant role in India's cultural renaissance and the awakening of national consciousness.

The silver jubilee of the state's formation coincides with the centenary of the RSS's establishment, and Dhami took the opportunity to extol the Sangh's century-long dedication to social harmony, self-respect, and patriotic service.

Amid references to India's historical challenges, Dhami attributed the current sense of national pride and cultural awareness to the RSS's disciplined endeavors, concluding his speech with an inspirational quote from a popular song sung during RSS gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)