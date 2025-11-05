Global Tribute: Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Birth Celebrations
Devotees worldwide will celebrate Sathya Sai Baba's 100th birth anniversary from November 13 to 24, with key events featuring prominent leaders like PM Modi. The centenary includes comprehensive arrangements and aims to honor Baba's legacy of love, unity, and service.
Sathya Sai Baba's centenary birth celebrations, scheduled for November 13-24, will see a global gathering of devotees from 140 countries. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the dignitaries attending.
The event promises extensive preparations including free accommodations and redeveloped venues. A highlight will be the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, as part of honoring Baba's legacy of love and service.
The celebrations aim to fortify Sai Baba's mission of education, healthcare, and social service. The Sathya Sai Trust continues expanding initiatives, including free robotic heart surgeries, ensuring the enduring impact of Baba's teachings.
