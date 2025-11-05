Left Menu

Global Tribute: Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Birth Celebrations

Devotees worldwide will celebrate Sathya Sai Baba's 100th birth anniversary from November 13 to 24, with key events featuring prominent leaders like PM Modi. The centenary includes comprehensive arrangements and aims to honor Baba's legacy of love, unity, and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:06 IST
Global Tribute: Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Birth Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Sathya Sai Baba's centenary birth celebrations, scheduled for November 13-24, will see a global gathering of devotees from 140 countries. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the dignitaries attending.

The event promises extensive preparations including free accommodations and redeveloped venues. A highlight will be the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, as part of honoring Baba's legacy of love and service.

The celebrations aim to fortify Sai Baba's mission of education, healthcare, and social service. The Sathya Sai Trust continues expanding initiatives, including free robotic heart surgeries, ensuring the enduring impact of Baba's teachings.

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

 Global
2
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

 India
3
Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

 India
4
Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025