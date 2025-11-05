Global Tribute: Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Birth Celebrations

Sathya Sai Baba's centenary birth celebrations, scheduled for November 13-24, will see a global gathering of devotees from 140 countries. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the dignitaries attending.

The event promises extensive preparations including free accommodations and redeveloped venues. A highlight will be the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, as part of honoring Baba's legacy of love and service.

The celebrations aim to fortify Sai Baba's mission of education, healthcare, and social service. The Sathya Sai Trust continues expanding initiatives, including free robotic heart surgeries, ensuring the enduring impact of Baba's teachings.