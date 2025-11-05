Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Return to 'The Mummy'

In an exciting development for fans of iconic action-adventure films, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reuniting for a new installment in 'The Mummy' franchise. The actors will reprise their roles as explorer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan.

Reported by Variety, the fourth film in the series will be directed by the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence, comprising Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The directors are recognized for their work on 'Ready or Not' and the recent 'Scream' revival.

Fraser, who recently won an Oscar for his performance in 'The Whale', expressed a willingness to return to his famed role if a suitable concept presented itself. This sequel follows the unsuccessful 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise.