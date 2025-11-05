Left Menu

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Return to 'The Mummy'

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reunite as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan for a new 'The Mummy' film. The movie, directed by Radio Silence filmmakers, marks a revival after 2017's failed attempt. Fraser, who won an Oscar in 2022 for 'The Whale', expressed openness to reprising his role.

In an exciting development for fans of iconic action-adventure films, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reuniting for a new installment in 'The Mummy' franchise. The actors will reprise their roles as explorer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan.

Reported by Variety, the fourth film in the series will be directed by the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence, comprising Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The directors are recognized for their work on 'Ready or Not' and the recent 'Scream' revival.

Fraser, who recently won an Oscar for his performance in 'The Whale', expressed a willingness to return to his famed role if a suitable concept presented itself. This sequel follows the unsuccessful 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise.

