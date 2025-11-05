Left Menu

Prime Video and BBC Unveil Thrilling Return of 'The Night Manager'

Prime Video and the BBC have released initial images for season two of 'The Night Manager.' The series sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, and takes viewers on a new adventure involving a deadly conspiracy, as the former British spy navigates fresh challenges.

The highly anticipated second season of 'The Night Manager' has been unveiled by Prime Video and the BBC, with first-look images exciting audiences. The series, starring Tom Hiddleston, returns eight years after its original success, which earned it multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards.

This time, the plot positions Hiddleston's character, Jonathan Pine, now living as MI6 officer Alex Goodwin, in a contemporary setting. Pine's peaceful life in London is interrupted when a fateful meeting draws him into a high-stakes conspiracy involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, as played by Diego Calva.

The series welcomes back familiar faces, including Olivia Colman and newcomers Camila Morrone and Indira Varma. Created by David Farr and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, the show premieres soon, reaching global audiences on BBC and Prime Video.

