Himachal Pradesh Dons a White Mantle: Snowfall Brings Cheer Amidst Chills

In a delightful turn of events, Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude areas witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday, much to the excitement of locals and tourists braving the harsh weather conditions.

Reports indicate that Lahaul and Spiti, along with Kinnaur, Kullu, and various mountain passes, experienced snowfall, leading to a significant dip in temperatures.

The scenic transformation was captured in several videos circulating online, showcasing the region's breathtaking white blanket, with Tabo recording a chilly minus 2.2 degrees.

