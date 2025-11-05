Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Dons a White Mantle: Snowfall Brings Cheer Amidst Chills

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh enveloped high-altitude areas, delighting locals and tourists despite the cold. Lahaul and Spiti and parts of Kinnaur and Kullu, along with mountain passes, turned frosty. Meanwhile, temperatures plummeted below freezing, with Tabo recording minus 2.2 degrees as chilly conditions persisted in the region.

Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:34 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a delightful turn of events, Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude areas witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday, much to the excitement of locals and tourists braving the harsh weather conditions.

Reports indicate that Lahaul and Spiti, along with Kinnaur, Kullu, and various mountain passes, experienced snowfall, leading to a significant dip in temperatures.

The scenic transformation was captured in several videos circulating online, showcasing the region's breathtaking white blanket, with Tabo recording a chilly minus 2.2 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

