Historic Win: Zohran Mamdani Elected First Muslim and Indian-Origin NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, son of director Mira Nair, becomes New York City's first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor. His victory is celebrated by various celebrities and represents a hope for social justice. His campaign was marked by negative publicity, but he overcame challenges to secure this historic win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zohran Mamdani, at age 34, is set to become the first Muslim and Indian-origin individual to serve as New York City's mayor, following his historic election victory. The son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani triumphed against candidates Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in this fiercely-contested race.

Celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, and Hansal Mehta commended Mamdani's success, viewing it as a beacon of social justice. The young Democrat's campaign, though met with significant adversities including negative PR, prevailed to secure an unprecedented entry into the office.

Zohran Mamdani, who moved from Uganda to the U.S. as a child, recently became a naturalized American citizen. His victory speech, citing Jawaharlal Nehru, resonated with hopeful progress and change, indicating a fresh chapter for New York City's leadership landscape, underpinned by empathy and justice.

