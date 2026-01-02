International Pressure Mounts for Umar Khalid's Release Amid Democratic Concerns

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has penned a message to activist Umar Khalid, emphasizing Khalid's views on battling bitterness. Khalid's partner shared the note on social media, promoting the idea that 'words travel' despite imprisonment.

Khalid is facing charges under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act due to allegations of orchestrating the 2020 Delhi riots. US lawmakers have called for his bail, advocating for a fair trial aligned with international standards.

Lawmaker concerns highlight broader implications for democratic values, human rights, and legal fairness amidst Khalid's prolonged detention. The case remains under review by India's Supreme Court, with recent temporary bail granted for family reasons.

