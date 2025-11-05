Manish Malhotra's Film 'Gustaakh Ishq' Postponed
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's upcoming film 'Gustaakh Ishq', featuring Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been postponed from November 21 to November 28. Directed by Vibhu Puri and with music by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film is a romantic saga set in Delhi.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's first film 'Gustaakh Ishq', starring Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been delayed. Originally slated for a November 21 release, the film is now scheduled to hit screens on November 28, as announced by Malhotra on Instagram.
Malhotra shared a video on social media featuring Sheikh blowing air bubbles to Verma, revealing the new release date. He captioned it with, "Mark your calendars, Ishq has a new date for y'all. #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025."
Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film includes a noteworthy cast with Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, and boasts music by Vishal Bharadwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.
