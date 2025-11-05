Manish Malhotra's Film 'Gustaakh Ishq' Postponed

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's first film 'Gustaakh Ishq', starring Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been delayed. Originally slated for a November 21 release, the film is now scheduled to hit screens on November 28, as announced by Malhotra on Instagram.

Malhotra shared a video on social media featuring Sheikh blowing air bubbles to Verma, revealing the new release date. He captioned it with, "Mark your calendars, Ishq has a new date for y'all. #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025."

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film includes a noteworthy cast with Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, and boasts music by Vishal Bharadwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

(With inputs from agencies.)