Global Cheers: Virat Kohli's Birthday Bash

As cricket icon Virat Kohli marks another year, heartfelt birthday greetings flood in from fans, fellow athletes, and his family. Celebrations highlight his transformation from a budding talent to a cricket maestro, with touching messages from siblings, Vikas and Bhawna, and tributes from past and present cricketers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:25 IST
Virat with his sister and brother (Image source: Instagram account of Virat's sister). Image Credit: ANI
Global tributes have embraced cricket star Virat Kohli as he celebrates his birthday. Admirers, including fans and fellow cricketers, alongside family, extended heartfelt messages. Kohli's siblings, Vikas, and Bhawna, offered affectionate greetings on Instagram, featuring personal photos and warm expressions.

Vikas honored his brother with a snapshot of Kohli and his wife, Anushka, adding, "Happy birthday bhai...stay blessed with all happiness and love." Meanwhile, Bhawna shared an image of the cricketer with her children, captioned, "Grace in your heart, light in your soul-- Happy birthday."

Tributes also poured in from the cricket community. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed admiration on social media, with Yuvraj highlighting Kohli's illustrious career through a touching video montage. Since debuting in 2008, Kohli has amassed an impressive array of achievements, solidifying his legacy in international cricket.

