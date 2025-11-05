Left Menu

Bollywood Joins Gurpurab Celebrations at Mumbai Gurdwara

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia, observed Gurpurab with a visit to a gurdwara in Mumbai. Celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti, this festival honors the teachings and life of Guru Nanak. The event features prayers and hymns emphasizing equality and selfless service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:06 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the sacred occasion of Gurupurab, Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan was pictured at a gurdwara in Mumbai, blending elegance with tradition in a graceful ethnic suit and a dupatta covering her head.

Wednesday evening also saw Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia immersed in prayers at the religious site. In a heartfelt gesture, actor Sidharth Malhotra conveyed his wishes to fans through an Instagram post.

Gurpurab, known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. This significant day falls on Kartik Purnima and is marked by hymns and prayers, emphasizing the teachings of peace, equality, and service to humanity, which Guru Nanak advocated throughout his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

