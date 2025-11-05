Left Menu

Jurassic Heist: NCA Recovers Dino Bones and Chinese Art

British authorities have seized rare dinosaur bones and Chinese art worth millions in a legal case involving Singapore's Su Binghai. The assets, including Allosaurus and Stegosaurus skeletons bought at Christie's, were taken under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Su will receive a portion of proceeds after asset sale.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in Britain has confiscated rare dinosaur bones and valuable Chinese art, valued in the millions, in a case aiming to reclaim alleged criminal gains from Singapore businessman Su Binghai. Among the seized items were two Allosauruses and a Stegosaurus, part of a settlement with Su's firm, Su Empire Limited, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

This legislation empowers British authorities to seize unlawfully acquired assets without needing a criminal conviction. The NCA has not disclosed details of the allegations against Su. The dinosaur skeletons, dating back 150 million years, were purchased at a Christie's auction for £12.4 million last year, and resembled museum exhibits.

Additionally, 11 Chinese artworks, acquired at auction for over £400,000 in 2022, were recovered. According to a court order, a quarter of the asset sale proceeds will be transferred to Su's chosen bank account. The NCA did not provide immediate commentary, and Reuters could not contact Su for a statement.

