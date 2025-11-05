Cinematic Giants Unite for '#Thalaivar173'

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raajkamal Films International, has unveiled plans to present superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film '#Thalaivar173'.

The movie will be helmed by director Sundar C, according to a statement from the production company.

This landmark project not only highlights the powerhouses of Indian cinema but also celebrates the enduring friendship between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, a relationship that has inspired many in the arts world. The movie's release coincides with the 44th anniversary of Raajkamal Films International.

