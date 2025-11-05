Cinematic Giants Unite for '#Thalaivar173'
Raajkamal Films International, led by Kamal Haasan, will present the upcoming film '#Thalaivar173' starring superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Sundar C, this collaboration also marks 44 years of the production house and celebrates decades of friendship between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
Renowned actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raajkamal Films International, has unveiled plans to present superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film '#Thalaivar173'.
The movie will be helmed by director Sundar C, according to a statement from the production company.
This landmark project not only highlights the powerhouses of Indian cinema but also celebrates the enduring friendship between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, a relationship that has inspired many in the arts world. The movie's release coincides with the 44th anniversary of Raajkamal Films International.
