Distinguished Recognition: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer Honored with Doctorate
Karnataka State Law University awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The ceremony, attended by notable figures, celebrated Nazeer's significant contributions to law and public service. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated him on this esteemed recognition.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka State Law University bestowed an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on S Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, recognizing his exemplary contributions to law and public service.
The ceremony took place during the university's seventh convocation at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre in Dharwad. The academic honor was presented by Karnataka Governor and KSLU Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Esteemed attendees included Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil, Pro-Chancellor of the university.
In his acceptance speech, Nazeer expressed gratitude to the university for the recognition. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing Nazeer's significant impact in law, justice, and public service.
ALSO READ
SAEL Industries to Fuel Andhra Pradesh's Growth with Rs 22,000 Crore Investment
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Massive Paddy Procurement with Reforms
Andhra Pradesh Governor Receives Honorary Doctorate from Karnataka State Law University
Andhra Pradesh Courts Dubai Investors with Significant Support
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Showcases India’s Leadership and Vision at London Convention