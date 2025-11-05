Distinguished Recognition: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer Honored with Doctorate

The Karnataka State Law University bestowed an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on S Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, recognizing his exemplary contributions to law and public service.

The ceremony took place during the university's seventh convocation at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre in Dharwad. The academic honor was presented by Karnataka Governor and KSLU Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Esteemed attendees included Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil, Pro-Chancellor of the university.

In his acceptance speech, Nazeer expressed gratitude to the university for the recognition. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing Nazeer's significant impact in law, justice, and public service.