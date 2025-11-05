Left Menu

Distinguished Recognition: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer Honored with Doctorate

Karnataka State Law University awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The ceremony, attended by notable figures, celebrated Nazeer's significant contributions to law and public service. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated him on this esteemed recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:51 IST
Distinguished Recognition: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer Honored with Doctorate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Law University bestowed an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on S Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, recognizing his exemplary contributions to law and public service.

The ceremony took place during the university's seventh convocation at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre in Dharwad. The academic honor was presented by Karnataka Governor and KSLU Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Esteemed attendees included Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil, Pro-Chancellor of the university.

In his acceptance speech, Nazeer expressed gratitude to the university for the recognition. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing Nazeer's significant impact in law, justice, and public service.

TRENDING

1
FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district that killed 11 people: Police.

FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's ...

 India
2
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

 India
3
Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

 Global
4
Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025