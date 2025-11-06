ANIMAL Cider Triumphs: A Toast to Purity and Innovation

ANIMAL, India's pioneering 15% apple cider crafted from Himalayan apples, has clinched the prestigious Gold Medal in the Blind Tasting category at the Spiritz Conclave & Achievers' Awards 2025. The recognition underscores its naturally fermented composition, devoid of added ENA, celebrating the beverage's authenticity and unrivaled taste.

Produced by the Indian Wine Company (IWC), ANIMAL champions purity and quality, tapping into the burgeoning demand for innovation-led Indian brands at the global stage. The cider, known for its distinctively bold flavor, reflects a commitment to blending local ingredients with international standards.

This accolade not only strengthens ANIMAL's reputation within the beverage sector but also signals a new era of craftsmanship and experimentation in India. With its competitive pricing and premium quality, ANIMAL positions itself as the go-to drink for those valuing authenticity and taste, making it a perfect companion for celebrations, relaxation, and shared moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)