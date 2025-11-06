Celebrating Southern Success: Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025

The prestigious Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025 is set for December 6 in Bengaluru, aiming to celebrate visionary businesses from the southern states. Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, this exclusive event seeks to acknowledge entrepreneurs across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The event will be graced by Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton champion Saina Nehwal as the Chief Celebrity Guest, symbolizing perseverance and excellence. Saina expressed her excitement about joining the celebration, emphasizing the importance of recognizing entrepreneurs as key players in India's growth story.

A brainchild of PrestigeSphere PR, the event will feature over 100 distinguished awardees from varied sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, and technology, along with high-profile networking opportunities. Nominations are now open for South India's exemplary businesses via BusinessExcellenceIndia.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)