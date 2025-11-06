Celebrating Southern Success: Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025
The Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025, organized by PrestigeSphere PR, will honor business achievements in South India. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal will present the awards. The event will recognize businesses across sectors, offering networking and media opportunities, spotlighting entrepreneurs as key drivers of regional growth.
The prestigious Evolving South India Business Excellence Award 2025 is set for December 6 in Bengaluru, aiming to celebrate visionary businesses from the southern states. Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, this exclusive event seeks to acknowledge entrepreneurs across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The event will be graced by Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton champion Saina Nehwal as the Chief Celebrity Guest, symbolizing perseverance and excellence. Saina expressed her excitement about joining the celebration, emphasizing the importance of recognizing entrepreneurs as key players in India's growth story.
A brainchild of PrestigeSphere PR, the event will feature over 100 distinguished awardees from varied sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, and technology, along with high-profile networking opportunities. Nominations are now open for South India's exemplary businesses via BusinessExcellenceIndia.com.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Duo Arrested for Hidden Camera Installation Sparks Protest
Court Upholds Suspension of Government Order on Event Permits
Open House 3.0: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Education at MAHE Bengaluru
Heroic Bus Driver Prevents Disaster in Odisha-Bound Bus Fire
World Events Unfold: A Snapshot of Global Turbulence