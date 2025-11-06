Reviving India: Sustainable Transformation through AOL Initiatives

A quiet revolution is taking place across India, guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of harmony between human well-being and environmental health. The collaborative efforts of the Art of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP), the Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST), and Ashirvad by Aliaxis are fostering sustainability and compassion.

In Odisha's Cuttack, a 50-acre afforestation project has revived once barren land with over 14,000 native trees, creating a flourishing ecosystem and a legacy of environmental stewardship. In Bengaluru, Nature-based Solutions (NbS) are restoring polluted water bodies at the Art of Living International Centre, significantly improving ecological health.

Educational facilities in Karnataka's Anekal Taluka are being transformed, enhancing learning for over 1,000 students while upgrading teacher training. Moreover, the Sri Sri Institute of Nursing is empowering future healthcare professionals. This multifaceted partnership is reviving ecosystems and communities, aligning with a sustainable future for India.